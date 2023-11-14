Mikey Musumeci on ‘cool friendship’ with Rodtang: “It shows two different martial arts can unite”

Upon arriving at ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci immediately embraced all aspects of becoming a part of the roster.

Not only did he adapt to Asian culture and fall in love with it, but he has struck up some great friendships with some of the other elite fighters that call ONE home.

One of the things that makes the promotion so unique is the fact that it houses world-class martial artists from various disciplines, all coming together under one roof.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that you get relationships being built between two people, who would have likely never crossed paths had they not met under the ONE Championship baner.

Case and point, Musumeci’s great friendship with ‘The Iron Man’, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The very best of the best in submission grappling and Muay Thai, both men have shown incredible support for one another throughout their recent contests in a relationship that goes further than just being fans of each other’s work.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post where he reflected on his latest win at ONE Fight Night 15, Mikey Musumeci also spoke about the band that he and Rodtang have struck up.

Happy to work alongside one of the biggest names in combat sports, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ sees his friendship with the Muay Thai king as a bridge between two communities:

“So yeah, it’s such a cool friendship we have you know and it's really cool cause I'm one of the top people in jiu-jitsu and he's one of the top people in Muay Thai. So we could kind of bring together two different communities, the Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu community and yeah it shows two different martial arts can unite.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 15 via the free event replay.

