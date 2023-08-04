Mikey Musumeci has some ‘cool moves’ planned for strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks

Reigning and defending ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci has a lot of tricks up his sleeve. For a guy who trains jiu-jitsu 12 hours a day, and lives and breathes the grappling arts, it’s to be expected.

But the 27-year-old Italian-American superstar teased that he has some extra special moves he’s planning to unleash on his next challenger.

Undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci will put his ONE gold on the line against ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on August 4th.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post during a fight week interview, Musumeci said he plans to use Brooks as a way to showcase the new techniques he’s been working on.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“I just want to hit some cool things against Jarred Brooks. I have a lot of cool moves. I'm working in training. And I would be disappointed if I can’t hit one of them. You know, honestly, I'd be doing it to everyone in training like a bunch of certain sequences, and I really want to hit one of them.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates surrounding the event.