Mikey Musumeci doesn’t want jiu-jitsu matches to end up being a ‘bathroom break’ for fans

Since signing with ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci has taken pride in leading the way for submission grappling.

‘Darth Rigatoni,’ one of two world titleholders in the promotion, is constantly competing in front of audiences that might have not experienced high-level submission grappling before.

Having dedicated his life to it, Musumeci is keen to represent the sport on the biggest stages possible and put on exciting and engaging match-ups to get more fans invested in the sport and the competitors in it.

In each of his performances inside the circle, the champ has done what he can to showcase what the sport is all about. In addition, ONE Championship’s continued progression into submission grappling and their aggression-focused ruleset has only aided ‘Darth Rigatoni’s cause.

Producing back-to-back submission finishes in his last two title defenses, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ put on another show for the fans at ONE Fight Night 13, where he submitted Jarred Brooks.

At this point in his career, Musumeci is more focused on growing the sport and inspiring others to follow the path that he has taken and ONE Championship is the best place for him to do this.

During an interview with the promotion after his submission win against Brooks, Mikey Musumeci spoke about the utmost importance of making submission grappling an attraction rather than a time for the crowd to take a quick break.

The New Jersey native said:

“What's intriguing is just two guys trying to kill each other and making it exciting that people actually watch, that it's not the bathroom break for people that are in the crowd.”

Mikey Musumeci: The face of the grappling world

With his ability to chain submission attacks and stay one step ahead of his opponents at all times, Mikey Musumeci has established himself as a competitor that you can’t afford to turn away from.

North American fans with an active subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 13 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.