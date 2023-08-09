Mikey Musumeci driven to keep jiu-jitsu ‘exciting’ in ONE Championship

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci has a huge responsibility weighing on his shoulders.

The 27-year-old Italian-American superstar not only has to continue to establish his dominance as one of the best grapplers in the world, pound-for-pound, but he must also act as a beacon for jiu-jitsu and do his best to keep every match exciting for the fans.

Musumeci recently defended his gold at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video against ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks, winning via triangle armbar before time expired.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ believes it’s potential finishes like these that will keep fans interested in watching grappling.

Addressing the media at the official ONE Fight Night 13 post-event interviews, Musumeci talked about his responsibility to entertain the fans.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“If these matches don't get finishes, these MMA and Muay Thai fans are just going to go to the bathroom during jiu-jitsu matches and we're going to lose jiu-jitsu on this platform. I got to keep it exciting.”

A week after ONE Fight Night 13, and Musumeci is already back in the training room, honing his skills for his next contest, which he teased for later this year.

Although it has not been officially confirmed, it is believed that Musumeci will face ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson in his next world title defense, when ONE Championship heads to Qatar in December.

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.