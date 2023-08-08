Mikey Musumeci ecstatic to pull of new submission finish in ONE against Jarred Brooks

Mikey Musumeci was excited to pull a new submission out of his bag of tricks in his return to the ring at ONE Fight Night 13.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ delivered another fantastic showing inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday night, securing a submission victory over reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks.

Speaking with Mitch Chilson following his clash with ‘The Monkey God,’ Musumeci was thrilled about his performance and the opportunity to score a sub that he had not previously pulled off.

“But yeah, it was awesome. At least I got a new sub in this match at closed guard, a triangle armbar,” Musumeci said.

Mikey Musumeci moved to 5-0 in ONE Championship, improving his finish rate to 60% in the process. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has now taken out quite the trifecta in his last three outings, defeating a Combat Sambo, IBJJF, and ONE world champion. What comes next for Musumeci is currently a mystery, but if things go his way, he won’t be the only member of his family to wear 26 pounds of gold in the future.

After his sister, Tammi Musumeci, earned her second-straight win last month, ‘Dark Rigatoni’ suggested that she be in line for a ONE world title opportunity. Currently, there is no women’s submission grappling world title, but on September 29, that will change as the inaugural atomweight world champion will be crowned when submission starlet Danielle Kelly takes on Cambodian standout Jessa Khan.

Would you like to see Tammi Musumeci take on the winner of next month’s history-making title tilt?

