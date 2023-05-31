Mikey Musumeci is already one of the best grapplers of his generation, yet he’ll always be a fan and an astute student of submission grappling.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion wants to put on his spectator goggles when Kade Ruotolo defends the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11.

Musumeci, in an interview with ONE Championship, said he’s excited for the highly anticipated showdown between the two Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts this June 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Though he didn’t say if he’ll be in Bangkok for the fight, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ said he’ll watch the bout closely and learn from what Ruotolo and Langaker do on the mats.

“As a jiu-jitsu fan, I’m excited to watch it and learn from both of them because they’re both amazing.”

Musumeci was a five-time BJJ world champion before he entered ONE Championship and has been one of the most instrumental grapplers to have helped the promotion push the sport into the mainstream.

Another fighter who’s helped ONE Championship put submission grappling on a broader audience is Ruotolo.

The 20-year-old is the youngest ADCC world champion in the competition’s history when he won gold in the male 77-kilogram division.

Ruotolo then became the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion when he submitted Uali Kurzhev for the strap at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October 2022.

Langaker, meanwhile, is one of the most hardened veterans in the BJJ circuit with an outstanding record of 121-29-1.

ONE Fight Night 11 will stream live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

