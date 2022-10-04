“It's about having an impact on others” - Mikey Musumeci only focused on a matchup with Demetrious Johnson

Mikey Musumeci made history at ONE on Prime Video 2 on Friday night by defeating rival Cleber Sousa to become the first-ever ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion. It was an entertaining affair that saw Musumeci in control for the duration of the match. While ‘Darth Rigatoni’ couldn’t get the finish over the man he’s faced twice before, it was a highly entertaining affair and a clear victory for the New Jersey native.

As a ONE world champion, Musumeci practically has his pick of potential challengers, and the five-time IBJJF world champion is aiming big. Following his win over Sousa, Musumeci spoke with ONE Championship about his next potential opponent. Only one man was on Musumeci’s mind:

“Right now, my dream matchup would be with Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson. Just because of the number of eyes we could get on submission grappling with me and such a legend like him. For me now, I won every title I wanted to in jiujitsu, literally, every title I wanted. So now for me, it's about having an impact on others and bringing as many people to watch and do jiujitsu as I can.”

The last time fans saw Demetrious Johnson inside the circle was during the inaugural ONE on Prime Video main event opposite former titleholder Adriano Moraes. Running back their main event at ONE on TNT 1 from 2021, Johnson scored a highlight reel flying knee knockout over ‘Mikinho’ to capture the ONE flyweight world title. This was his first piece of ONE Championship gold.

Will Demetrious Johnson challenge Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title?

The idea of a super fight between the best flyweight grappler in the world and the best flyweight mixed martial artist in the world sounds like an easy ticket to sell. Mikey Musumeci vs. Demetrious Johnson would be every MMA fan’s dream, but before the two can step into the circle, some details need to be ironed out.

First and foremost, does the match include Mikey Musumeci’s world title? Sure, fans will be just as entertained with an exhibition bout, but a world title match makes things a lot more interesting. If the two meet in a straight submission grappling contest, it would be hard not to justify making it for the flyweight submission grappling championship.

Another possibility is that the two meet in a mixed-rules bout. Johnson competed in the first-ever fight of its kind against Muay Thai icon Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X in March. The second-ever mixed rules bout is scheduled to go down at ONE on Prime Video 6 this January between Stamp Fairtex and Anissa Meksen.

Though ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has shied away from anything that involves striking, a mixed-rules match-up with one of the pound-for-pound best MMA fighters in the world may be too big to pass up for Mikey Musumeci.

