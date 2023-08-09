Mikey Musumeci ‘grateful’ to continue ‘pushing himself’ beyond his limits on the global stage

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is on top of the world after successfully defending his title last week.

Musumeci took on ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video last Friday. The 27-year-old Italian-American superstar tapped Brooks out with a rear-naked choke before time expired, sending the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium crowd into a frenzy.

Addressing the media at the official ONE Fight Night 13 post-event interviews, Musumeci said he was grateful for his position as a steward for the sport of Brazilian jiu-jitsu in ONE Championship.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“So I'm just grateful to be here. I'm grateful to keep competing and pushing myself to the next level.”

Musumeci looks to continue his dominance in the grappling circuits when he returns to action in his next bout.

While it has not been officially confirmed, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is on a collision course with ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson.

The two are rumored to have a fight booked for when ONE Championship hits Qatar this December. Musumeci is already back in training camp, a week after his victory over Brooks.

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.