Mikey Musumeci says Jarred Brooks is anything but an ‘a*****e’: “He’s a good dude”

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is no doubt a confident individual. Some may say he’s borderline arrogant and cocky. But if you ask undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci, Brooks is actually a pretty nice ‘dude’.

Musumeci will put his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title on the line against Brooks in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video this week. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Musumeci says he enjoys Brooks’ personality and finds the American humorous.

The 27-year-old Italian-American grappling superstar said:

“He's not an a*****e. He's a good dude. You know, I like humor like this. This is like in the gym when all your friends are messing around with each other.”

It’s a nice change of pace from the usual Jarred Brooks pre-fight banter that deals with a lot of trash talking and hubris. But both ‘Darth Rigatoni’ and ‘The Monkey God’ have been very cordial with each other, even now during fight week in Bangkok.

The Musumeci vs. Brooks showdown pits black belt Brazilian jiu-jitsu against American championship wrestling in what promises to be an interesting clash of grappling styles.

Who walks out of the arena with the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title draped over their shoulder? We won’t have to wait long to find out.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

