Mikey Musumeci hailed as submission grappling GOAT in terms of pure jiu-jitsu and technical ability

Some of the greatest names in Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) have already graced the ONE Championship circle over the years.

However, as far as ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong is concerned, reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is undoubtedly the greatest master of the grappling arts he’s ever seen.

Shortly after ‘Darth Rigatoni’ retained his gold strap after submitting Osamah Almarwai at the historic ONE Fight Night 10 card, the promotion’s chairman declared the 26-year-old as the best ever when it comes to pure jiu-jitsu and technical ability:

“If you look at jiu-jitsu, we had jiu-jitsu royalty in Roger Gracie, Buchecha, Eddie Bravo, we had royalty, and everybody thinks Mikey [Musumeci] is the GOAT on the planet.”

He added:

“He’s the greatest in terms of if you look at pure jiu-jitsu and technical ability. I don’t know, it was kind of like 30 submission attempts, all that Osamah [Almarwai] could do was defend.”

Judging by Musumeci's virtuoso performance against arguably a formidable challenger, it’s not hard to agree with Sityodtong.

Mikey Musumeci continued being an unsolvable puzzle in his second world title defense, again using his fearsome attacking guard to keep ‘Osa’ guessing all night long.

The Evolve MMA product also seemed to learn from his past mistakes, not fixating on his leg lock submissions this time around. Instead, he kept advancing to other favorable positions to get the tap via rear naked choke.

Musumeci, of course, still has a long career ahead of him. He’s already considered one of the best in the present time, and we can’t wait to see the unfathomable heights he’ll reach in the future.

Relieve Mikey Musumeci’s brilliance by watching the replay of ONE Fight Night 10, which is available for free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes