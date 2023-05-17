Mikey Musumeci heralded as inspiration for anyone going through depression

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes Mikey Musumeci is an inspiration to those suffering from depression.

Mikey Musumeci, affectionately known as ‘Darth Rigatoni’, has become a fan favorite over the last year for his infectious personality and his incredible skill inside the circle. He made history in 2022, becoming the promotion’s first-ever flyweight submission grappling world champion. Since then, Musumeci has successfully defended his flyweight title twice, including a brilliant rear-naked choke submission against Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10.

Following Mikey Musumeci’s impressive performance, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong showed respect to the New Jersey native for accomplishing so much despite dealing with depression his entire life:

“You look at Mikey [Musumeci. He’s a kid who's been super nerdy his whole life... It’s true, he’s a wonderful sweetheart with a heart of gold, but he didn’t have the easiest childhood. He has suffered from depression all his life. So anyone suffering from depression, if Mikey can do it, you can do it.”

After four-straight wins inside the circle, Mikey Musumeci will next turn his attention towards a potential submission super fight with another ONE flyweight world titleholder, Demetrious Johnson. The pair have openly discussed a grappling contest between the two. The only thing holding it up is whether ‘Mighty Mouse’ decides to hang up his gloves after securing a second career win over former eight-time champion Adriano Moraes.

