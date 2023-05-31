Mikey Musumeci hails the Ruotolos as the best grapplers in the world

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is an admirer of fellow elite grapplers Kade and Tye Ruotolo so much so he does not mind referring to them as the best in the game.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ shared this in a recent interview with ONE Championship, saying:

“The Ruotolos are probably the best right now in the world in everything.”

Both Mikey Musumeci and the Ruotolo brothers joined ONE last year and have had a lot of success since.

Between the three of them, they are undefeated in 10 fights to date, with Musumeci and Kade Ruotolo (lightweight) becoming submission grappling world champions along the way.

Their success has done a lot in the sport of submission grappling building its legs in ONE Championship, with more people now displaying appreciation to grappling and athletes doing it.

Mikey Musumeci and Tye Ruotolo recently represented the sport in ONE’s historic first live on-ground event in the United States early this month in Colorado.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ successfully defended the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title by finishing Yemeni challenger Osamah Almarwai with a rear-naked choke.

Tye Ruotolo, for his part, defeated ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder by unanimous decision in their submission grappling superfight.

Meanwhile, Kade Ruotolo is set to defend the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title for a second time at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 in Bangkok.

He will be challenged by Tommy Langaker of Norway in the co-headlining fight for the ONE event happening at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Kade Ruotolo became champion last October and successfully retained his title back in December against Matheus Gabriel of Brazil with a unanimous decision victory.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available live in US primetime and free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

