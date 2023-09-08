Mikey Musumeci hits the pads, trains Muay Thai at famed PK Saenchai gym in Bangkok

Fight fans are used to seeing clips of Mikey Musumeci rolling on the mat, but this time, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion is putting in some work on the pads as rumors continue to swirl about a potential transition to mixed martial arts.

Musumeci is currently heralded by fans as one of, if not the greatest grappler alive today. A five-time BJJ world champion, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ took the combat sports world by storm upon making his ONE Championship debut in 2022.

Since then, Mikey Musumeci has earned five straight victories, capturing the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world title in the process.

After conquering Brazilian jiu-jitsu, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has a new goal in mind and he’s already getting started, as seen in a video clip shared by PL Saenchai Muay Thai Gym on Instagram promoting Musumeci’s work in the gym and his next appearance inside the Circle.

“The ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion @mikeymusumeci coming over to get some new Muay Thai skills with our trainer @smhwangmaathng to challenge another goal in Muay Thai. 🔥💪

“He is set to collide with former lightweight MMA king Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling bout at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6th. 💯👊”

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Musumeci will square off with Japanese legend and former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission superfight. It will be Aoki’s first appearance in the Circle since suffering a vicious first-round knockout against Saygid Izagakhmaev at ONE 163 in November.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.