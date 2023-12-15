Mikey Musumeci to join Season 2 of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition as a contestant

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci will feature on season two of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition.

According to a press release, Musumeci will be one of 10 competitors who “will take part in a series of high-stakes competitions involving both business and physical challenges.”

The winner will receive a one-year $250,000 job offer to work at ONE’s headquarters in Singapore under ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The show is scheduled to stream on December 28 on Netflix in Asia, with a global release to be announced.

“The first season of ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’ was a huge success, ranking in the Top 10 on Netflix in multiple countries and trending on Netflix all around the world,” Sityodtong stated in the release.

“Our new crop of candidates will face the toughest ‘Apprentice’ season ever. I can’t wait to showcase this season to our fans and provide them with another way to engage with our brand.”

Mikey Musumeci to feature alongside a slew of ONE Championship superstars

Aside from grappling sensation Mikey Musumeci, season two of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition will feature some of the biggest names in combat sports, including reigning ONE atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, Roberto Soldic, and Muay Thai icon John Wayne Parr.

The first season of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition premiered to critical acclaim in 2021.

The series went on to win two awards at the 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards, including Best Non-Scripted Entertainment and Best Adaptation of an Existing Format.

In February 2022, it became the first iteration of the popular reality series to feature on Netflix in more than 150 countries.

Are you excited to see The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition return just in time for the holiday season?