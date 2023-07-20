Mikey Musumeci knows sister Tammi “can perform so much better” in ONE Championship run

Mikey Musumeci believes his older sister Tammi hasn’t shown her full potential in the Circle.

On July 14, Tammi won her second ONE Championship submission grappling match with a unanimous decision against Amanda Alequin. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ was in her corner again and did everything he could to help his sister win.

The 29-year-old strawweight has shown flashes of potential thus far, but she hasn’t fully showcased her world-class skillset.

Mikey Musumeci shared an Instagram post after his sister’s win with the caption saying:

“She did it again!!!!! Tammi wins her second match in One !!!! So proud of how hard my sister works. 😭Sometimes I can be very hard on her because I know her potential, but I just want her to be the best version of herself she can be in all aspects of life. Today she was able to win her match, but I know she can perform so much better, and I can’t wait for her to show it 😊.”

Tammi Musumeci made her ONE Championship debut on March 24, defeating Bianco Basilio by unanimous decision. The 5x BJJ world champion continued to stay active with her win at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video. It’s unclear who’s next for the eldest of the Musumeci siblings.

Meanwhile, Mikey Musumeci knows what’s next for him in ONE Championship. On August 4, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ looks to extend his promotional record to 5-0 with a win in the ONE Fight Night 13 co-main event. Musumeci will defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling throne against ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks.

ONE Fight Night 13 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.