Mikey Musumeci loving his comic book version

Mikey Musumeci loves the comic book version of himself made by a fan.

Musumeci has become a superhero in ONE Championship’s submission grappling expansion. Since making his promotional debut in April 2022, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has used his creativity to defeat Masakazu Imanari, Cleber Sousa, and Gantumur Bayanduuren.

Ahead of his fourth appearance in the Circle, Musumeci posted a comic book version of himself on Instagram. Graphics creator Nikita Bugrov and fans showed support in the comment section, including some saying:

“Thank you, champ! 🔥- Nikita Bugrov”

”F*ck yeah !!! Darth Rigotoni”

“Dai Mikey! Forza Azzuri!! 🇮🇹”

”Sith rigatoni 🔥👌🤙😁”

After submitting Masakazu Imanari, Mikey Musumeci has won his last two matches by unanimous decision. The American has voiced his frustrations about being unable to finish his opponents, which he plans to change at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil.

Musumeci’s second ONE flyweight submission grappling world title defense will be against Osamah Almarwai. The Yemen-born competitor is making his promotional debut but has established a respectable reputation in tournaments.

Almarwai is coming off an impressive year where he became the 2022 IBJJF No-Gi world champion, the IBJJF Pan No-Gi champion, the IBJJF American Nationals No-Gi champion, and the IBJJF World Master champion.

Mikey Musumeci vs. Osamah Almarwai goes down inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado this Friday. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Check out the entire ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video fight card below:

