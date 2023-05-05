Mikey Musumeci plans to “spread jiu-jitsu to the whole world” vs Osamah Almarwai 

Whether it means winning or losing, Mikey Musumeci is determined to give fans in the sold-out 1stBank Center a show to remember at ONE Fight Night 10.

ONE Championship’s highly anticipated North American debut this Friday night will deliver a trio of flyweight world title fights, all starting with a submission showcase as ONE flyweight submission world champion Mikey Musumeci defends his title against IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai.

With an opportunity to showcase Brazilian jiu-jitsu on the world’s biggest stage, Mikey Musumeci has every intention of taking advantage of the opportunity, even if it means surrendering his ONE world title.

“We’re here to spread jiu-jitsu to the whole world, right? We have the biggest platform now for jiu-jitsu. We have a huge responsibility now to make this fight exciting, win or lose. I’m here to do everything I can to make this fight exciting.”

Debuting for the promotion in 2022, Mikey Musumeci quickly became a fan favorite after scoring a quick submission against grappling legend Masakazu Imanari. In September, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ made history by becoming the promotion’s first-ever ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion. After defending the title in a dominant performance against Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren, Musumeci will look to make it four straight inside the Circle this Friday night.

Hoping to end his reign early will be Osamah Almarwai, a man who holds the distinction of being Yemen’s first black belt IBJJF world champion. Trained by legendary BJJ practitioner and trainer Andre Galvao, ‘Osa’ has all of the tools necessary to become a ONE world champion in his promotional debut.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

Poll : 0 votes