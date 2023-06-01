Mikey Musumeci raves about Tommy Langaker’s incredible potential: “His guard is great”

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is high on the skills of fellow grappler Tommy Langaker. He believes the Norwegian is someone not to be overlooked at.

The Haugesund-born Langaker will vie for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against reigning champion Kade Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 in Bangkok.

The title clash will serve as the co-main bout for the event happening at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci shared his thoughts on Tommy Langaker, saying the Wulfing Academy standout has what it takes to get it done, particularly with his impressive guard setups.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“I think that he has so much potential. He has a great game for it [no-gi], his guard is great.”

Tommy Langaker won his first two fights in ONE both in convincing fashion. His last victory was over Uali Kurzhev of Russia in February this year, where he won by submission (heel hook) to make a strong claim at a world title shot.

Meanwhile, Kade Ruotolo is out to maintain the status quo in his division with him as the main man. The American grappler passed his first challenge as a world champion last December by defeating Brazilian Matheus Gabriel by unanimous decision.

Kade Ruotolo has been the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion since October last year where he defeated Kurzhev by submission (heel hook) for the inaugural title in Kuala Lumpur.

Poll : 0 votes