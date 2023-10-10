Mikey Musumeci recalls how he got food poisoning from watermelon before Shinya Aoki match: “I'm back to acai”

Despite a bad case of food poisoning, Mikey Musumeci scored yet another highlight-reel finish at ONE Fight Night 15.

Musumeci stepped inside inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bnagkok, Thailand, for a submission superfight with Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ added a sixth-straight win to his ONE Championship resume, dispatching ‘Tobikan Judan’ just past the three-minute mark with a slick heel hook.

Following the victory, Musumeci briefly spoke about an illness that nearly took him out of the bout. He elaborated on the situation during his appearance at the post-fight press event, saying:

“I just got scared thinking about watermelon again. I’m freaked out from it. I got defeated by a watermelon last week. I’m sticking to only eating acai now. The problem when I got sick, I ate acai every night after training. Everyone knows this. But when I came to Thailand, finding good acai was [challenging] right away.

“So I switched to watermelon. And I was eating just from Grab, which is Uber Eats in the US. I just kept ordering watermelon for like a month straight. And I didn't get sick until this one day. So yeah, I'm back to acai. I found a good one here in Thailand so I’m good. I will not get sick from watermelon again.”

See the full interview below:

With the win, Mikey Musumeci moved to 6-0 in ONE Championship, boosting his finish rate to a solid 67%. At just 27 years old, the New Jersey native now has more than 60 career victories to his credit and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 15 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.