Mikey Musumeci retains world title in technical masterpiece against Osamah Almarwai

At ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video last May 5th, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci successfully defended his throne for a second straight time.

In front of a sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, 'Darth Rigatoni' showcased a masterclass of grappling genius against IBJJF No-Gi Roosterweight world champion Osamah Almarwai.

Mikey Musumeci admitted in the past that he has suffered from tunnel vision while fighting, fixating on singular attacks often at the expense of other submission opportunities. Early in the contest, it looked like the 26-year-old BJJ master was falling back to his old ways, akin to how he pulverized the legs of Gantumur Bayanduuren earlier this year.

Good thing the American BJJ marvel learned from his mistakes and adjusted on the fly, shifting from leg locks to pressure passing in order to find other ways to win.

ONE Championship recently uploaded Mikey Musumeci’s path to victory in the promotion’s highly-successful United States debut. Check it out:

Osamah Almarwai displayed amazing defense, surviving Musumeci’s onslaught of relentless leg entanglements for the better part of the first seven minutes. With three minutes left on the clock, 'Darth Rigatoni' marvelously took top position, landed on half-guard, and ultimately passing to back control. It had shades of Musumeci's pass against Masakazu Imanari.

As we’ve seen in Musumeci’s stunning ONE debut against the legendary Imanari, he trapped one of Almarwai's arms inside his body triangle. Left with only one arm to defend himself from the inevitable, the Yemeni BJJ blackbelt eventually accepted his fate, as Musumeci got his arm under his chin and sunk in a textbook rear-naked choke.

Mikey Musumeci once again made it look so easy. We're having a hard time figuring out who can possibly give him a challenge inside the Circle next. The win also got the world champion a sweet $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch the full replay of this match, along with the entire blockbuster card, free of charge.

