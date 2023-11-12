Mikey Musumeci reveals he was stuck in his hotel bed ‘for three days’ due to food poisoning in the lead up to Shinya Aoki test

Mikey Musumeci plans to take some much-needed time off from competing after an especially bad bout with food poisoning kept him laid up for days ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ stepped back inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last month for an openweight submission superfight with Japanese combat sports icon Shinya Aoki.

Musumeci managed to finish ‘Tobikan Judan’ just past the three-minute mark, ironically with the former ONE lightweight world champion’s own maneuver, the Aoki lock.

Following the contest, Mikey Musumeci revealed that he was nearly forced to withdraw from the bout after getting food poisoning from a bad batch of watermelon.

“I was bedridden,” said Musumeci. “I didn’t leave my hotel bed for the next three days,” Musumeci said in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

“I need a few months without competing to let my body recover,” he added. “And no more streetcar watermelon. F*ck that.”

Despite being under the weather, Musumeci looked nothing short of spectacular, scoring another big win that moved him to 6-0 under the ONE Championship banner. In his last two victories, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has dispatched a current and former ONE world champion, having bested strawweight titleholder Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks in August before facing Aoki two months later.

Content to take some time off and heal up, who would you like to see Mikey Musumeci share the Circle with when he makes his return next year?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates