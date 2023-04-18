Mikey Musumeci says age doesn’t matter when starting BJJ

Based on what he’s seen and experienced, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci believes that age doesn’t matter when starting Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Musumeci has been involved in BJJ ever since he was four years old, training with his older sister Tammy Musumeci at the Fatjo’s Martial Arts Academy in New Jersey.

Fast-track to the present day, the 26-year-old sensation is one of the most popular and dominant grapplers in the BJJ world, not just because he started young, but because he puts the work in every single day.

Ahead of his next world title bout on May 5, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ answered a question from a fan on Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” who was concerned about learning jiu-jitsu in his 20s.

Here’s what Musumeci had to say about that:

“Damien Maia one of the best to ever do jiu jitsu I believe started when he was 19! It doesn't matter when you begin, it just matters the efficiency of your training. I have seen people train 10 years and improve more in 1 week than those 10 years! So its more about how you use your time, not about the time itself!! So happy you are enjoying jiu jitsu <3"

In just a few weeks, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci returns full throttle to defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against 2022 IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video: Johnson vs. Moraes III.

Remarkably, May 5 marks his fourth major appearance and second world title defense on the global stage since joining ONE Championship in early 2022. But what makes this next event at ONE Fight Night 10 so unique and historic is that he will be defending his belt in front of a home crowd in the U.S.A.

Expect nothing but fireworks from Musumeci and Almarwai on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado. North American viewers can catch all the action live and for free with an Amazon Prime subscription.

