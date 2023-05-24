Mikey Musumeci says damaging Osamah Almarwai’s legs was his key to victory

Mikey Musumeci scored yet another impressive victory, defending his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship at ONE Fight Night 10.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ faced his toughest test to date and passed with flying colors as he secured another submission inside the Circle. He bested IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai in front of a raucous North American crowd at the 1stBank Center on May 5.

In an interview with the Jiu-Jitsu Times following his fourth straight W, Mikey Musumeci mentioned that he may have spent a little too much time working on the legs of his opponent, but believes that it directly led to his eventual finish.

“I stayed on his legs a little longer than I wanted to – I wanted to switch to sweeping at the three-minute mark, but I stayed there until the seven-minute mark, I believe. So it was an extra four minutes, and in a perfect world, if I could go back, I would have transitioned four minutes earlier, but it didn’t matter, it was fine – and what I felt was good was that I was damaging his legs, so it made it easier for me to sweep him, once I damaged his legs.”

Still undefeated under the ONE Championship banner, Mikey Musumeci will turn his attention toward squaring off with another flyweight standout. Namely, the reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has made it abundantly clear that he wants to compete with ‘Mighty Mouse’ in a submission superfight inside the Circle. With both fighters leaving the ‘Mile High City’ with their hand raised, it’s possible the two flyweight greats could put their skills to the test against one another.

Do you want to see Mikey Musumeci square off with Demetrious Johnson in a submission grappling showcase?

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Poll : 0 votes