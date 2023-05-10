Mikey Musumeci says grappling match against Demetrious Johnson could be next

Mikey Musumeci wants his next submission grappling opponent to be Demetrious Johnson.

On May 5, Musumeci returned to the Circle for his fourth submission grappling match in ONE Championship. The reigning ONE flyweight world champion impressed once again, defending his throne for the second time with a rear-naked choke against Osamah Almarwai.

After Musumeci defeated Almarwai, ‘Mighty Mouse’ defended his ONE flyweight world championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. Now that Johnson’s future in MMA is unclear, ‘Darth Rigatoni hopes to land a submission grappling match against the American legend.

ONE recently posted a video on Instagram of Mikey Musumeci talking about a potential match against Johnson. He had this to say:

“Demetrious [Johnson] agreed to a grappling match with me. I think that’s the match that makes sense right now. A legend, it would be an honor again. It’s not a callout, just respectful. I love Mighty Mouse, he’s amazing, that would be a great matchup. The fans would love it.”

Mikey Musumeci made his promotional debut in April 2022, defeating Masakazu Imanari by a rear-naked choke. After winning back-to-back world championship matches by decision, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ secured his second rear-naked choke win in ONE against Osamah Almarwai.

Demetrious Johnson has stated he wants to compete in submission grappling after MMA. Therefore, the matchup against Musumeci would be a good opportunity for him to show his skills in the ruleset.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen on Amazon Prime Video by North American subscribers for free.

