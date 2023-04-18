Mikey Musumeci says he’ll transition into MMA if he ‘doesn’t suck at standup’

Mikey Musumeci plans to evolve his striking before competing in MMA.

Musumeci has become a superstar in ONE Championship’s expansion into submission grappling. Similar to other high-level BJJ competitors, there are always questions about whether they will transition to MMA.

During an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ was asked about his interest in competing in MMA. He responded by saying:

“Yes, MMA rules match when I don't suck at standup in the future :)”

Before considering a transition to MMA, Mikey Musumeci still has work to do in submission grappling. After winning his ONE Championship debut in April 2022, Musumeci became the flyweight submission grappling world champion with a unanimous decision win against Cleber Sousa.

'Darth Rigatoni’ secured his first title defense against Gantumur Bayanduuren and now looks for his second at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

On May 5, Musumeci will compete at ONE’s first event on U.S. soil, which goes down inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. The 26-year-old looks to defend his throne against promotional newcomer Osamah Almarwai, a 2022 No-Gi world champion. Almarwai has an opportunity to skyrocket his marketing value with an upset win against the young phenom.

Mikey Musumeci vs. Osamah Almarwai is the first of three world championship bouts at ONE Fight Night 10. The other two are Demetrious Johnson (c) vs. Adriano Moraes III for the flyweight MMA world title and Rodtang Jitmuangnon (c) vs. Edgar Tabares for the flyweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

