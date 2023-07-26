Mikey Musumeci says it was an honor to represent America at historic ONE Fight Night 10 card

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, Mikey Musumeci returns to the ring for the third world title defense of his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

Continuing to represent the very best of submission grappling under the ONE banner, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has become a flag bearer for the entire sport.

Nowhere was that truer than at ONE Fight Night 10 in May for his most recent outing inside the circle.

With ONE Championship hosting its first-ever event in the United States, the promotion came to put on a show unlike anything the US fans had ever experienced before. Alongside elite MMA and striking match-ups, submission grappling was represented on the biggest stage possible.

In one of the night's three world championship contests, Musumeci defeated Osamah Almarwai to keep hold of his world title with another vintage performance. On top of that, the reception he got from the fans in Broomfield, Colorado showed how far submission grappling has come in the last few years with ‘Darth Rigatoni’ receiving a hero’s welcome.

As he prepares to face the ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks, Mikey Musumeci reflected on the experience of competing in Colorado last time out in an interview with ONE Championship:

“I’m from America. It’s my country. And it was just an honor for me to be a part of that card.”

For now, the champ turns his attention to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where he will once again share the card with elite martial artists from all disciplines.

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.