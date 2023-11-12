Mikey Musumeci says it’s his ‘responsibility’ to take jiu-jitsu to new heights: “I don’t take it for granted”

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is making it his responsibility to take the sport to heights never seen before.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ stormed into the promotion in April 2022 and immediately earned the attention of fans around the world with his stellar submission victory against Japanese legend Masakazu Imanari. Five months later, he returned to make history, claiming the inaugural submission grappling title with a decisive unanimous decision victory over Cleber Sousa at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Since then, Mikey Musumeci has added four more names to his hit list, including former ONE lightweight world champion Shinya Aoki in his most recent appearance.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Musumeci discussed his passion for the sport of jiu-jitsu and believes his talent is a gift that should be put on display and shared with the world.

“Competing is a responsibility. It’s a gift that God gave me,” Musumeci said. “I’m blessed with this gift, and I don’t take it for granted.”

Mikey Musumeci is sitting at 6-0 under the ONE Championship banner, having bested a slew of current and former world champions over the last year and a half. Following his world-title-winning performance against Cleber Sousa, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ handily defeated Combat Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren and IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai in back-to-back contests.

He followed that up with a submission win over current ONE strawweight MMA titleholder Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks, followed by a quick submission of Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling contest.

Mikey Musumeci has looked nothing short of unbeatable in his first six appearances with the promotion. Do you see anyone handing ‘Darth Rigatoni’ a defeat inside the Circle?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 15 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

