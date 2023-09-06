Mikey Musumeci says jiu-jitsu made moving around as a kid ‘more comfortable’

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci says he moved around a lot as a kid, and as a result, it was hard to make really close friends growing up.

But after discovering Brazilian jiu-jitsu at a young age, the grappling prodigy quickly found a home on the mats, and began to develop close relationships with the people he trained with, no matter where his family wound up.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Musumeci talked about the profound effect training jiu-jitsu has had on his life.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“Me as a kid moving around a lot, it definitely made me more comfortable. Because maybe it was a new place, maybe it was a new state, maybe it was a new group of people I never knew, but the second you started training with them, you instantly feel at home. Everyone’s connected with jiu-jitsu.”

There is no doubt Musumeci was destined to become a world champion in the ‘gentle art.’ He can prove he belongs in the upper echelon of the sport once more in his next outing.

Musumeci is set to lock horns with Japanese mixed martial arts legend ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 15 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.