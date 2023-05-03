Mikey Musumeci says 'mixing things up' is the key to evolving as a martial artist

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci believes that his continued success stems from his willingness to evolve as a martial artist.

Not one to rest on his laurels, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ makes it a point to steadily find ways to improve in his craft, including changing and mixing things up in his approach to fights.

It is this mindset that he is upholding in his ONE Championship campaign that has provided a tremendous windfall for him.

Mikey Musumeci shared with the South China Morning Post:

“I feel like that’s how I evolve as an athlete. Just constantly changing things and mixing it up. And it’s fun to mix it up. You know.”

Watch the interview below:

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion will test himself once again this week when he defends his title at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in the United States.

Challenging him is fellow jiu-jitsu black belt and ONE-debutant Osamah Almarwai of Yemen, who is expected to provide a different challenge to Mikey Musumeci, who previously fought mixed martial arts and Sambo fighters.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ is undefeated in three fights in ONE. He became world champion in his second fight last September when he defeated Brazilian Cleber Sousa by unanimous decision. His first successful title defense was in January when he came up with another dominant UD victory over Mongolian challenger Gantumur Bayanduuren.

Looking to cut short Mikey Musumeci’s reign is Osamah Almarwai, who is also a decorated jiu-jitsu fighter in international competitions, and is among the standouts from Atos Jiu-Jitsu in San Diego, California.

ONE Fight Night 10 is ONE Championship's maiden live on-ground event in the U.S., set to take place at 1stBank Center in Colorado. It will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

