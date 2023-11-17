Mikey Musumeci says Muay Thai is the best thing ever for ‘conditioning for jiu-jitsu’

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has discovered that training in ‘the art of eight limbs’ is the best way to condition his body for competing in jiu-jitsu.

The five-time IBJJF world champion scored his sixth win under the ONE Championship banner at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, dispatching Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki just past the three-minute mark in an openweight submission superfight.

It was his third submission victory in a row and fourth overall since signing with the promotion in 2022.

Speaking with the ONE following his latest win, Mikey Musumeci shared some insight into his training and what makes him one of the best-conditioned athletes in BJJ.

“Muay Thai is the best for conditioning,” Musumeci said. “So that’s my next secret that I’m gonna use for my conditioning for jiu-jitsu.”

Aside from Aoki, a former ONE lightweight MMA world champion, Musumeci’s hit list includes a who’s who of talent from around the world, including sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren, IBJJF champion Osamah Almarwai, and reigning ONE strawweight MMA titleholder Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks.

Following his win over Aoki, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ expressed an interest in making a move to mixed martial arts. But first, the New Jersey native will take some much-needed time off to allow himself to heal after an especially bad bout with food poisoning before his latest appearance inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

When the time comes, who would you like to see Mikey Musumeci face in his highly anticipated MMA debut?

