Mikey Musumeci says his respect for fellow champion Jarred Brooks fuels him to train harder

At ONE Fight Night 13, Mikey Musumeci will put his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship on the line for the third time.

Returning to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on August 4, this time around the champ will face a competitor that is leaving their comfort zone to face him.

With his dominant reign as champ, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ was on the hunt for more challengers and when you need someone to step up to the plate, you call Jarred Brooks.

The ONE strawweight world champion has proven throughout his run in ONE Championship that he will not back down from a challenge, often seeking them out himself.

Whilst Brooks’ success may have come in MMA, his strongest skill set is his grappling which provides a unique puzzle for Musumeci to try and solve inside the Circle.

Though he may not have the submission grappling pedigree of one of the world’s best like Musumeci, the champ knows that he can’t take anyone for granted.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci spoke about his mindset ahead of his clash with Brooks and how he is just as motivated as ever:

“But again, I respect Jarred so much and that’s why I’m preparing so much for him right now.”

Looking to secure his third world title defense, Mikey Musumeci has already faced a lot of different styles throughout his run in ONE Championship. However, how will he do against a fierce competitor like Brooks?

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.