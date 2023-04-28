Mikey Musumeci says Rodtang is a “modern-day Mike Tyson”

Mikey Musumeci believes ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is a modern-day Mike Tyson.

On May 5, Rodtang will step back inside the Circle to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship against Mexico’s Edgar Tabares. After winning 11-straight in the art of eight limbs under the ONE Championship banner, ‘The Iron Man’ will look to make it a dozen W’s in the ‘Mile High City’ as the promotion makes its long-awaited debut in North America.

Also slated to defend his crown at the 1stBank Center in Colorado is Mikey Musumeci, the promotion’s flyweight submission grappling titleholder. Before he squares off with Yemen’s first black belt IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai,

Musumeci shared his thoughts on Rodtang Jitmuangnon, comparing him to boxing legend ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson:

“He’s like a modern-day Mike Tyson.You know how like Mike Tyson would charge people and like Rodtang just doesn’t care if he gets hit. So like, it’s like fighting someone that’s just like a zombie like he doesn’t care,” Musumeci told The South China Morning Post. “You can’t kill him so, I feel like in terms of excitement the fans are gonna be like ‘holy shit like this guy literally doesn’t care’ he’s just gonna come forward and like his legs are like hands.”

Watch the interview below:

After earning wins over notables including Danial Williams, Jacob Smith, and current ONE world champions Joseph Lasiri and Jonathan Haggerty, ‘The Iron Man’ will attempt to add a WBC world champion to his hit list when he meets ONE Championship debutant, Edgar Tabares.

Tabares will go into the bout having already achieved immense success in the world of combat sports. Adding a WBC International world title to go with his numerous regional championships is just the tip of the iceberg for the Mexican-born standout.

At just 29 years old, Tabares already owns his own gym in his home country. If things go his way at ONE Fight Night 10, he’ll have 26 pounds of ONE gold to hang on the wall when he returns home.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

