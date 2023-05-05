Mikey Musumeci shares his excitement with Rodtang during weigh-ins

Rodtang Jitmuangnon successfully passed his weigh-ins this week perhaps with a little help from Mikey Musumeci.

The Thai superstar has been down on his luck lately when it comes to taking weight before matches. He’s been putting himself through the wringer to make the 135 lbs limit, and making it below or exactly that weight is already a taxing enough job.

So this Thursday, it looks like the curse has been lifted, as he was over the moon to hear he passed both hydration and weight simultaneously ahead of his anticipated return at ONE Fight Night 10.

Cheering for his friend on the sidelines was BJJ wizard Mikey Musumeci , who may or may not have shared a few tips for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion before the ceremony.

On Instagram, their bromance sparked a major reaction from fans online when they embraced back-stage. Check out their comments below:

kenteriano:

Rodtang: I need to cut weight! Mikey: I got these pizzas, man.

disabled_din:

Rodtang did the pizza diet once and he manage to shred weight faster than Itsuki.

zachary.graham:

That pizza and pasta diet is the real deal.

alekspunk12:

Just imagine a fighter with Rodtang striking and Musumeci ground game 😮

ammarbjjx:

The bromance we didn’t knew we need

‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci also makes his return to the world stage on Friday to defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against BJJ black belt Osamah Almarwai. All eyes will therefore be on Musumeci, as he proves his worth in front of his fellow countrymen.

Fans who follow Brazilian jiu-jitsu understand that the American grappler is in for a tough match. Osamah Almarwai is a big deal in the grappling world after making a rapid rise to the top last year. A submission-hunter himself, Almarwai will waste no time in pushing Musumeci past his limits.

Watch two of the greatest grapplers on the planet collide on Friday, May 5, at 1stBank Center in Denver. The event will be aired live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes