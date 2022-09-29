“I want to make it a positive place” - Mikey Musumeci speaks on the value of being a role model in BJJ

ONE flyweight grappler and former multi-time BJJ world champion Mikey Musumeci is one of the finest ambassadors in his sport today. Not only is he one of the best grapplers to ever hit the mats, but 'Darth Rigatoni' is also one of the nicest, kindest individuals you'll ever meet.

This is not a persona or a facade he puts up - this is 100% Musumeci. From his child-like giddiness when he talks about jiu-jitsu to his boyish smile, Musumeci is perhaps the most wholesome athlete in jiu-jitsu today. He can also strangle you senseless if he gets to lock his hands together anywhere below your eyebrows.

This calm and approachable demeanor helped Musumeci in his advocacy to clean up the sport of jiu-jitsu in front of a global audience. The unassuming-looking American wants to turn the sport into a safe space for everyone to just get healthy and have fun.

Mikey Musumeci explained this in an interview with ONE Championship:

"There are a lot of people that don't really have good values or morals in jiu-jitsu, but they're successful in winning. So people then try to replicate how these people are as people. You'll see a lot of people take steroids, and then the generation's like, oh, everyone's doing it, I have to do it also. And now they just impacted a generation to take drugs as well.

But now ONE has drug testing, thank God. So again, ONE is helping jiu-jitsu in so many positive ways, you know. And my goal is to help jiu-jitsu as much as I can as I get older, you know. I just want to have a better impact, and I want to make it a positive place for everyone."

If these words aren't enough to convince you that Musumeci is dead-set on cleaning up his sport, watch his post-match interview at Road To ADCC last year. Mikey Musumeci went off on Geo Martinez after the latter showed blatant disrespect before and during their match. He did it in the most wholesome way possible.

Watch the video below:

Mikey Musumeci will look to settle the score with rival Cleber Sousa at ONE on Prime Video 2

At ONE on Prime Video 2, Mikey Musumeci will face rival Cleber Sousa for the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world title. Musumeci is currently 1-1 with Sousa and is looking to break the tie come September 30. On top of that, they will be battling for a new world title in jiu-jitsu. The stakes couldn't be higher.

In another interview with ONE Championship, Musumeci spoke about his preparations for his upcoming world title bout:

"I just have to be in really good shape mentally and physically and push forward. Also, he's going to be trying to finish me, I'm going to be trying to finish him, especially with these ONE rules. It's just whoever has the most submissions, like real submissions win, right? I really love that."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far