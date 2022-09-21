Cleber Sousa posts Instagram reel of him beating Mikey Musumeci ahead of world title clash

Multi-time BJJ world champion Cleber Sousa will face Mikey Musumeci for ONE Championship's inaugural flyweight submission grappling world title. The clash between two of the best 135-pound jiu-jitsu fighters on the planet will have the entire grappling world watching as a new world champion emerges.

Ahead of their battle at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30, Sousa shared an Instagram reel of him beating Mikey Musumeci in competition back in 2017. Sousa beat Musumeci via a referee's decision in a razor-close bout.

Here's the post:

"Ready to surprise again. On the 30th, let’s make history!"

Musumeci also beat Sousa in the same year, albeit by points. This makes them 1-1 in their ongoing rivalry. What makes their third clash in ONE Championship interesting is that they'll be fighting each other without the gi for the first time.

Also, with the presence of the cage, the fight will look significantly different from their first two battles.

Regardless, expect a grappling battle of the highest order. Musumeci and Sousa stand atop their weight class and are both deserving of wearing gold around their waists.

Cleber Sousa and Mikey Musumeci will clash in a world title triple-header at ONE on Prime Video 2

The bout between Cleber Sousa and Mikey Musumeci on September 30 won't be the only world title bout on the card. ONE on Prime Video 2 will be headlined by a total of three world title fights across three different martial arts. This unique triple-header has never been done on the world stage before.

Apart from the bout between Musumeci and Sousa, ONE on Prime Video 2 will see ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn defend his belt for a second time. Against him will be ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion, Chingiz Allazov.

In the main event of the evening, we will be treated to a trilogy bout for the ages as two of the most dominant ONE world champions will collide once again. ONE women's atomweight world champion 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee is currently 1-1 with ONE strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan.

The two will finally settle the score as they battle for Xiong's strawweight belt in a series-deciding bout.

Expect fireworks from start to finish as ONE Championship delivers another martial arts extravaganza on September 30.

