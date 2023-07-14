Mikey Musumeci suggests Demetrious Johnson showdown in Singapore: “That’d be awesome”

Mikey Musumeci wants a date against MMA GOAT Demetrious Johnson next, and he sees Singapore as a perfect destination for their possible showdown.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion has been a fan of ‘Mighty Mouse’ since he picked up martial arts, and the two have met on a couple of occasions recently to share their admiration for one another.

Johnson remains open to competing against the jiu-jitsu specialist, only after he decides whether or not to hang his gloves up for good. Mikey Musumeci, on the other end, cannot wait to test himself against one of the best and most technical grapplers in MMA.

Speaking of their hypothetical meeting, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ told the South China Morning Post:

“Hopefully, in September I could do the match with Mighty Mouse in Singapore. That'd be awesome. I live in Singapore so it would be super easy for me.”

Watch the interview below:

In January this year, right after the flyweight submission grappling king defended his gold against Gantumur Bayanduuren, Johnson opened up on the possibility of this fight, jokingly suggesting that he would tap out way faster than Bayanduuren.

He said:

“I'm probably down to grapple with Mikey Musumeci. I mean, he's a wizard. I told him, I was like, ‘Dude, once you grab my legs, I'm tapping because I am not going to play that game and test my flexibility.’”

For his part, 'Darth Rigatoni' said a clash against ‘Mighty Mouse’ makes the most sense following his win at ONE Championship’s on-ground U.S. debut card, ONE Fight Night 10.

Relive the stacked bill via replay on Amazon Prime Video, available to those in North America.

