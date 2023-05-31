Mikey Musumeci teases a jump to mixed martial arts

Mikey Musumeci has reiterated his interest in transitioning to MMA.

Musumeci has emerged as one of the biggest superstars in ONE Championship’s expansion into submission grappling. The 26-year-old has a long list of grappling accomplishments, including four IBJJF world championships and the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world title, which he’s defended twice.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ doesn’t plan on sticking to submission grappling for the rest of his combat sports career. The American has been teasing a transition to MMA, which he mentioned again during this quote provided by ONE on Instagram:

“I want to fight [in MMA] in the future. I would love to make my jiu-jitsu work with punches being thrown. I think that would be the coolest thing ever.”

Mikey Musumeci made his ONE Championship debut in April 2022, defeating Masakazu Imanari with a rear-naked choke. He was awarded a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his impressive performance.

In his second appearance in the circle, Musumeci defeated Cleber Sousa to become the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion.

Musumeci’s first world title defense was a gruesome performance against Gantumur Bayanduuren. Despite tearing most of the ligaments in his leg, Baydanduuren refused to tap, leading to a unanimous decision win for ‘Darth Rigatoni.’

On May 5, Musumeci had his latest submission grappling match against Osamah Almarwai. After failing to secure a leg lock, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ transitioned to a rear-naked choke and submitted Almarwai, leading to his second $50,000 performance bonus.

Mikey Musumeci followed up his impressive performance at ONE Fight Night 10 by respectfully calling out ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson.

ONE Fight Night 10 is available on replay for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes