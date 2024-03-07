“Mikey is the truth!” - Fans heed flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci’s wisdom in channeling negative emotions

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci just dropped a truth bomb and fight fans are loving him for it.

Musumeci is considered to be one of the greatest BJJ practitioners on the planet. With ONE Championship gold and an unblemished record inside the Circle, he has become one of the foremost experts in the gentle art.

Recently, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ took to Instagram to share what he believes is one of the biggest mistakes being made among Brazilian jiu-jitsu trainees and competitors.

“MIKEY RANTS // TRAINING SMARTER NOT HARDER - this is a huge thing I have noticed throughout the years doing jiu jitsu and would be my biggest advice I could give someone !! ❤️🙏🏻”

Showing their appreciation for another one of Mikey Musumeci’s signature social media rants, fans took to the comments section, writing:

“Mikey is the truth!!! 🙌👏”

“You right Mikey but you have people they are gym champs , lion from circus but when the go to the jungle they become cat , 🐈🧐🧐”

“I really appreciate these rants. Great guidance and mentorship from one of the best”

“I love when Mikey gets that look in his eye. You know he’s about to say something real asf”

“His voice says happy go lucky — but his eyes say murder kill death 😂”

Mikey Musumeci drops a truth bomb on his BJJ brethren

In the above video clip, the five-time IBJJF world champion suggests that simply training harder after a devastating loss is an understandable response, but the only way one can truly get better is to identify the mistakes that were made and focus on how to correct them.

He said:

“Training smarter not harder,” Musumeci said. “Today, I’m going to talk about one of the biggest problems I see in jiu-jitsu and competing in general. You just lost a match. You’re heartbroken. I get it. It sucks and you feel out of control and you want to take control. So in your mind, control is going back to the gym and training harder.

He added:

“Pushing yourself harder. Using the energy from heartbreak as fuel which is a very healthy thing, right? Because energy can’t be destroyed so using it as a fuel is so great. But the problem is, if you’re using it just to train harder and go harder can you actually correct the mistakes you made in the match that you lost? No."

He concluded, saying:

“This is one of the most common things I see in jiu-jitsu. People lose matches and instead of correcting the mistake, they just think in their mind that they gotta go harder. So they just go back to the gym and train way harder instead of evaluating what they did wrong.”