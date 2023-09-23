Miles Johns’ wife: Who is the UFC bantamweight married to?

Miles Johns is slated to take on Dan Argueta in a bantamweight bout at UFC Vegas 79. The Fight Night event is scheduled on September 23 at the UFC Apex venue in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'Chapo' started his professional fighting career in 2011 and previously fought under the LFA banner, where he claimed the bantamweight championship. Johns holds a career record of 13-2.

The 29-year-old Kansas native took a sabbatical earlier this year due to an injury. He won two fights with the Performance of the Night bonus, both in the third round, against Kevin Natividad in 2020 and Anderson dos Santos at UFC 265 in 2021. However, John Castaneda ended his winning run with a submission. After a nine-month hiatus, he returned to win a unanimous decision over Vince Morales at a Fight Night Night event in 2022.

Miles Johns has been married to Hannah Johns for quite some time. Hannah appears to be a homemaker, tending to her family and husband. Apart from being Miles' spouse, her personal information remains undisclosed.

Miles Johns talks training with James Krause

When Miles Johns relocated to Kansas City for training under controversial coach James Krause at Glory MMA, he believed it was the key to advancing in the UFC. However, Krause got involved in a betting scandal that led to a suspension by the Nevada Athletic Commission. The UFC essentially banned Krause, and fighters were warned against affiliating with him or training at his gym.

Krause was removed from Johns' corner just days before his UFC Vegas 65 bout in 2022. Despite facing this adversity, Johns managed to secure a victory.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Johns discussed the difficulties he encountered following the permanent closure of Glory MMA:

"I wasn’t really mad at James. I wasn’t exactly happy with the way he handled it afterward. I felt like everybody was just kind of twisting in the wind. Like, there was no guidance. I spent a lot of time working at Glory with James and stuff. It was going to take me a little bit to get the whole system at Glory."

He added:

"There was a lot of good fighters, 10-plus guys from the UFC, but James obviously had a lot of other things going on aside from fighting. His mind was elsewhere than that. After all that happened, I had to make the right decision."