"Miss you bro" - Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson pays tribute to late UFC Hall of Famer with heartwarming memory

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently paid tribute to late UFC Hall of Famer Kevin Randleman as he shared a heartwarming memory from an interaction they shared early in his career.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion took to his X account to pay tribute to Randleman, who he fought at Pride 25 in 2003. It was an impressive performance from 'Rampage' as he stunned his opponent with a knee to the face and finished him with punches to earn the knockout win.

'Rampage' Jackson praised the MMA legend for his professionalism and kindness despite losing the fight. He shared a video of their interaction backstage, which shows Randleman coming into his locker room to congratulate him on the win and telling him that he had a bright future in the sport.

He wrote:

"U guys have no idea how real Kevin Randleman was. I remember this being the 1st time a opponent came to my locker room right after we fought. This was right after Wanderlei Silva tried to fight me in the ring. How many PRIDEfc fans in here remember this fight? RIP miss u bro"

Jackson's heartfelt tribute gives fans a better idea of the person Kevin Randleman was outside of competition and why a number of other fighters also speak so highly about him.

When did 'Rampage' Jackson win the UFC light heavyweight championship?

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson was one of the big stars who joined the UFC after they purchased Pride in 2007. The knockout artist immediately made a statement as he earned a second-round knockout win over Marvin Eastman in his promotional debut at UFC 67.

He then earned a title shot against then UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell, who he had defeated in Pride four years earlier. Their rematch at UFC 71 had the same result as 'Rampage' earned a devastating knockout win to become the new light heavyweight champion.

