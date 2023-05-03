Missing Aurora MMA fighter found dead near a hotel in Schaumburg

In the second MMA tragedy of the week, Trevon Lawson—an amateur mixed martial artist—has been found dead. He first went missing last month on April 16. Unfortunately, his body was found near a hotel in the 1500 block of North Roselle Road in Schaumburg at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

Based on the investigative efforts of local authorities in Schaumburg, Illinois, the 26-year old's death was not due to foul play. Instead, all indications point towards suicide being Lawson's cause of death. According to his family, Lawson was diagnosed with depression in the past prior to his untimely death.

Regardless, the news comes as a shocker to loved ones, who describe the late 26-year-old as having been a dedicated mixed martial artist and family man who kept close ties to relatives and friends. As an MMA fighter, he was known by his moniker, 'The Last Shinobi' and was also a member of the Carlson Gracie Team.

Prior to his death, he was the Ignite MMA lightweight champion, with a record of five wins and four losses.

The other MMA tragedy of the week

Unfortunately, Trevon Lawson's death is the second tragedy in the sport this week. Former UFC fighter Felipe Colares died on Monday after being hit by a bus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on his way back from training. Despite efforts to rush him to the hospital, he died before reaching Hospital Municipal Rocha Faria.

He was pronounced dead at 29 years old, just three years older than Trevon Lawson. Prior to his death, which the MMA world mourned, the Brazilian had enjoyed a successful promotional debut with ARES Fighting Championship, scoring a first-round submission win over Alioune Nahaye at Ares FC 12.

Colares was known for being an action fighter whose back-and-forth brawl with Chase Hooper at UFC Fight Night 206 thrilled spectators. He was also known for his heroics on the streets of Rio de Janeiro. Back in January, Colares was the subject of headlines after stopping a thief who had stolen a woman's phone.

He used his Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) skills to pin the thief on the ground until local authorities arrived to make the arrest.

Poll : 0 votes