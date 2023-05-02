MMA world mourns the loss of former UFC fighter Felipe Colares after shocking bus accident 

In a tragic turn of events, former UFC fighter Felipe Colares passed away just a day ago after being run over by a bus in Rio de Janeiro. While he was immediately rushed to Hospital Municipal Rocha Faria for treatment, he succumbed to his injuries prior to reaching the hospital and was pronounced dead at 29.

Felipe Colares is survived by his wife, Jaqueline Amaral, and their young son, who is only a few months old. The MMA world is in mourning over Colares' passing, with several figures and the promotion that the Brazilian last competed in—ARES Fighting Championship—taking to social media to pay their respects.

Fellow Brazilians like former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira also took to Twitter to mourn the loss of his countryman. The reactions to his death are as follows:

Even the Minister of Regional Development of Brazil, Waldez Goes, offered his thoughts and prayers:

Waldez Góes @waldezoficial Recebi com tristeza a notícia da morte do atleta de MMA amapaense Felipe Colares, conhecido como Felipe Cabocão, no Rio de Janeiro. @fcabocaoufc era um exemplo para centenas de jovens atletas em todo Brasil. Meus sentimentos aos familiares e amigos. Recebi com tristeza a notícia da morte do atleta de MMA amapaense Felipe Colares, conhecido como Felipe Cabocão, no Rio de Janeiro. @fcabocaoufc era um exemplo para centenas de jovens atletas em todo Brasil. Meus sentimentos aos familiares e amigos. https://t.co/OPWczz5TV8

ARES Fighting Championship @ares_fighting The ARES family sends its most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Felipe Colares. The ARES family sends its most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Felipe Colares. https://t.co/6qA3lX3Obe

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist



former UFC & current Ares FC fighter Felipe Colares has died at 29, after getting hit by a bus returning home from training.



per awful news out of Brazil.former UFC & current Ares FC fighter Felipe Colares has died at 29, after getting hit by a bus returning home from training.per @geglobo awful news out of Brazil. former UFC & current Ares FC fighter Felipe Colares has died at 29, after getting hit by a bus returning home from training. per @geglobo https://t.co/u0kVeFH67H

Giorgi Kokiashvili 🇬🇪 ✊ 🇺🇦 @iHeartGeorgius1



I talked to him once but it was pretty clear for me what kind of person he was



Rest in Peace, Felipe! So heartbroken to hear what happened to Felipe ColaresI talked to him once but it was pretty clear for me what kind of person he wasRest in Peace, Felipe! So heartbroken to hear what happened to Felipe Colares 😔I talked to him once but it was pretty clear for me what kind of person he was 😔Rest in Peace, Felipe! 🙏 https://t.co/9YaIRvB4kk

WORLDSTARHIPHOP @WORLDSTAR According to reports, former UFC fighter #FelipeColares died at 29 after being hit by a bus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Sources say he had just finished training right before the accident happened. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. According to reports, former UFC fighter #FelipeColares died at 29 after being hit by a bus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Sources say he had just finished training right before the accident happened. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. https://t.co/CX0XGq19AU

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit



Former UFC & current Ares FC fighter Felipe Colares has died at 29.



Colares was hit by a bus on his way home from training.



[per



R.I.P. Felipe Colares Tragic news coming out of Brazil today.Former UFC & current Ares FC fighter Felipe Colares has died at 29.Colares was hit by a bus on his way home from training.[per @geglobo R.I.P. Felipe Colares Tragic news coming out of Brazil today. Former UFC & current Ares FC fighter Felipe Colares has died at 29.Colares was hit by a bus on his way home from training. [per @geglobo] R.I.P. Felipe Colares ❤️🙏 https://t.co/cPFaF8XX0C

Combat Sports Today 📰 @CSTodayNews



Rest in peace Felipe Corlaes UFC veteran & Ares FC fighter Felipe Colares has tragically passed away at the age of 29 🕊️Rest in peace Felipe Corlaes UFC veteran & Ares FC fighter Felipe Colares has tragically passed away at the age of 29 🕊️Rest in peace Felipe Corlaes 💙 https://t.co/G7iyaNwO9t

MMA DIRT @MMADIRTcom Tragic news from Brazil as former UFC & current Ares FC fighter Felipe Colares has died at 29.



Colares was hit by a bus on his way home from training.



R.I.P. Tragic news from Brazil as former UFC & current Ares FC fighter Felipe Colares has died at 29.Colares was hit by a bus on his way home from training. R.I.P. https://t.co/EVlUJokekN

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow Felipe Colares was a hell of a lot of fun in his brief UFC career. May he rest in peace. Felipe Colares was a hell of a lot of fun in his brief UFC career. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/iHEJYA39Be

MMA Nest Podcast @MMAnestpodcast 🕊️ Former UFC fighter Felipe Colares has died at age 29 after being hit by a bus in Rio de Janeiro. Colares was 2-4 in UFC. Our prayers go out to the family and loved ones of Colares during this hard time.🕊️ Former UFC fighter Felipe Colares has died at age 29 after being hit by a bus in Rio de Janeiro. Colares was 2-4 in UFC. Our prayers go out to the family and loved ones of Colares during this hard time.❤️🕊️

What is Felipe Colares most remembered for?

As a mixed martial artist, Felipe Colares was an exciting fighter every time he stepped into the cage. He signed with the UFC as an undefeated prospect and former Jungle Fight featherweight champion with seven of his then eight wins coming either via submission or KO/TKO.

While his run under Dana White's banner didn't pan out the way he intended, he still had thrilling matchups against the likes of Chase Hooper and Chris Gutiérrez. After parting ways with the UFC, Colares signed with ARES Fighting Championship and made his debut at Ares FC 12 against Alioune Nahaye.

MMA Mania @mmamania Former UFC fighter Felipe Colares stopped a thief in Brazil and waited for the Police to arrive twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Former UFC fighter Felipe Colares stopped a thief in Brazil and waited for the Police to arrive twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/eFvxo9epiq

The Brazilian was victorious in his promotional debut as he defeated his opponent via first-round submission with a rear-naked choke. Prior to that, he made headlines in January after thwarting a robbery in Rio de Janeiro.

With a black belt in both Judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, he used his high-level grappling skills to subdue a thief accused of stealing a phone from a defenseless woman. Colares witnessed the assault after leaving a training session at his gym.

Similar to Jon Jones' past intervention in a robbery, Felipe Colares pinned the man to the ground and held him there until law enforcement arrived.

Poll : 0 votes