MMA world mourns the loss of former UFC fighter Felipe Colares after shocking bus accident 

In a tragic turn of events, former UFC fighter Felipe Colares passed away just a day ago after being run over by a bus in Rio de Janeiro. While he was immediately rushed to Hospital Municipal Rocha Faria for treatment, he succumbed to his injuries prior to reaching the hospital and was pronounced dead at 29.
Felipe Colares is survived by his wife, Jaqueline Amaral, and their young son, who is only a few months old. The MMA world is in mourning over Colares' passing, with several figures and the promotion that the Brazilian last competed in—ARES Fighting Championship—taking to social media to pay their respects.
Fellow Brazilians like former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira also took to Twitter to mourn the loss of his countryman. The reactions to his death are as follows:
Even the Minister of Regional Development of Brazil, Waldez Goes, offered his thoughts and prayers:
What is Felipe Colares most remembered for?
As a mixed martial artist, Felipe Colares was an exciting fighter every time he stepped into the cage. He signed with the UFC as an undefeated prospect and former Jungle Fight featherweight champion with seven of his then eight wins coming either via submission or KO/TKO.
While his run under Dana White's banner didn't pan out the way he intended, he still had thrilling matchups against the likes of Chase Hooper and Chris Gutiérrez. After parting ways with the UFC, Colares signed with ARES Fighting Championship and made his debut at Ares FC 12 against Alioune Nahaye.
The Brazilian was victorious in his promotional debut as he defeated his opponent via first-round submission with a rear-naked choke. Prior to that, he made headlines in January after thwarting a robbery in Rio de Janeiro.
With a black belt in both Judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, he used his high-level grappling skills to subdue a thief accused of stealing a phone from a defenseless woman. Colares witnessed the assault after leaving a training session at his gym.
Similar to Jon Jones' past intervention in a robbery, Felipe Colares pinned the man to the ground and held him there until law enforcement arrived.