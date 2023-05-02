UFC veteran Felipe Colares has tragically passed away at the age of 29.

The Brazilian bantamweight was reportedly hit by a bus while returning from his gym in Rio de Janeiro, his coach Rodrigo Balbi told Combate. According to Balbi, Colares was rescued alive by the fire department but died on the way to Hospital Rocha Faria in Campo Grande.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist



former UFC & current Ares FC fighter Felipe Colares has died at 29, after getting hit by a bus returning home from training.



per awful news out of Brazil.former UFC & current Ares FC fighter Felipe Colares has died at 29, after getting hit by a bus returning home from training.per @geglobo awful news out of Brazil. former UFC & current Ares FC fighter Felipe Colares has died at 29, after getting hit by a bus returning home from training. per @geglobo https://t.co/u0kVeFH67H

'Cabocao' made headlines earlier this year by using his jiu-jitsu skills to stop an alleged robbery attempt. Colares also worked as a coordinator for a government program called Empoderadas, which teaches women self defense.

Felipe Colares' UFC career

Felipe Colares was a 8-0 surging prospect when he signed with the UFC in 2019. Colares fought in the UFC from 2019-2022, going 2-4 in the promotion.

The former Jungle Fight featherweight champion picked up decision wins over Domingo Pilarte and Luke Sanders. 'Cabocao' was released from the promotion last year after consecutive losses against Chris Gutierrez and Chase Hooper.

Colares last competed under the Ares FC banner in January 2023, picking up a first-round submission win over Alioune Nahaye.

Catch the highlights below:

Colares moved down to bantamweight for his split decision win over Pilarte in 2019 and contemplated staying there. He had also expressed a desire to fight in his homeland of Brazil.

Poll : 0 votes