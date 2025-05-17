Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino prediction: Picking the winner for the women's super flyweight title fight

The Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino prediction is here. It offers strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming women's super flyweight championship bout. The matchup is part of a card headlined by super welterweight mainstay Serhii Bohachuk, who faces Mykal Fox.

Meanwhile, another bout on the card is a WBC Continental Americas featherweight title fight between Omar Trinidad and Alexander Espinoza. With plenty of action awaiting boxing fans this evening, who are the likely winners?

#1. WBO women's super flyweight title: Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino

Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino takes place for the WBO women's super flyweight title. There isn't much to go off of for the matchup, especially given Hiruta's young record of 7-0. She isn't particularly powerful, having only scored two stoppages, but she is technically superior to Merino.

She operates from a southpaw stance, and uses intelligent pressure to keep her opponent on the backfoot, cutting off their angles of escape, while swarming them with high volume flurries. Curiously Merino, 16-2, with 4 stoppages is similar, using pressure and ringcraft to win her bouts.

But momentum is on Hiruta's side, and she should win clearly.

The Prediction: Mizuki Hiruta via unanimous decision

#2. Super welterweight: Serhii Bohachuk vs. Mykal Fox

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Mykal Fox is the main event of the card, and there is a clear favorite. Bohachuk is more experienced, and far more powerful at 25-2, with 24 wins coming via TKO/knockout. He is aggressive and gives no quarter when pressuring his opponents with high-volume combinations.

Fox, by contrast, is the rangy technician who operates behind his jab, using his footwork to walk opponents into counters. It hasn't led to many stoppages, with just 5 across a 24-4 record. Look for Bohachuk to break him down over time in the super welterweight bout.

The Prediction: Serhii Bohachuk via late TKO

#3. The rest of the Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino card

Winners in bold.

Women's strawweight: Guadalupe Medina vs. Maria Santizo

Welterweight: Eduardo Diaz vs. Michael Meyers

Super featherweight: Abel Mejia vs. Antonio Dunton-El Jr.

Featherweight: Pablo Rubio Jr. vs. Alfredo Cruz

Women's super strawweight: Jocelyn Camarillo vs. Qianyue Zhao

Lightweight: Alejandro Alvarado vs. Kevin Aranda

