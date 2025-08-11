MMA analyst breaks down how Khamzat Chimaev's striking could match up against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319: "He could win"

A veteran analyst recently gave his take on the upcoming middleweight title matchup between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319. The individual believes the unbeaten contender can outclass du Plessis in the striking department if their fight doesn't last long on the ground.

Ad

Chimaev will return to the United States for the first time since 2022 when he challenges du Plessis for the middleweight gold in the main event of UFC 319 on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago. Several MMA figures, including former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Belal Muhammad, have advised 'Borz' to keep the fight on the feet rather than shooting for early takedowns.

MMA analyst Luke Thomas offered the same advice in a recent interview with Submission Radio, predicting that Chimaev would prevail if he strikes du Plessis:

Ad

Trending

''I would say the cleaner of the two is definitely Khamzat [Chimaev]. Khamzat at what he wants has a good jab. He can stick behind it. And one of the interesting parts about Khamzat, and this is why he's such a dynamic talent, he's got power too. You going back to the Gerald Meerschaert fight, like he's not just a ground and pound threat like Khabib [Nurmagomedov], on the feet, he'll hurt you bad. He's got real power. So, to me, that makes it kind of interesting. It's just I don't really know what that's going to be like against DDP.''

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

''It's a question of how Khamzat, how much has he progressed in that department and how committed to a sane steady approach is he? I think a sane steady approach he can win.''

Check out Luke Thomas' comments below (8:27):

Ad

UFC Hall of Famer claims Dricus du Plessis can rise in the pound-for-pound rankings with a win at UFC 319

Dricus du Plessis will make his third middleweight title defense against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 on Saturday.

In a recent episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, UFC analyst Chael Sonnen stated that a win over Chimaev can place du Plessis in the top three of the pound-for-pound rankings:

''In a division that tough...they did not have 10 Anderson Silvas at middleweigt, but they do now. If Dricus can go out and look good and get the win over Chimaev, I think he all of a sudden is going to be flirting with Islam’s space and Ilia’s space. He’s going to be flirting with the top three...that top three pound-for-pound placing is very within reach right now for Dricus.'' [11:40]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.