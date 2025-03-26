MMA analyst describes moment he knew Leon Edwards would lose to Sean Brady at UFC London: "He just showed his hand" 

Former fighter and current MMA analyst Din Thomas has weighed in on the recently concluded Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady fight in London. The 48-year-old described the moment he realized the bout would go downhill for Edwards.

Brady possesses high-level grappling skills, while Edwards' strengths are his kickboxing and distance management. However, the former welterweight champion shot a takedown in the third round of the fight. This rightfully backfired, as Brady proceeded to reverse position, take control, and win the rest of the round.

Thomas, who mentors the American 170-pounder, shared his insights and touched on his brief interaction with John Marquez, Brady's head coach, during the bout. In his appearance on the On Paper With Anthony Smith podcast, he said:

"When he did that [When Edwards shot for a takedown], I got quiet and I looked at John Marquez, the head coach, and said, 'Did he just try to take Sean down?' And then when he got reversed, John was like, 'Man, we could just play checkers and we could literally play chess right now because we don't need to do anything.'"

He continued:

"We just knew at that point, the fight was over. When Leon shot that takedown, he showed his hand that he did not want to be there anymore and that was a wrap."

Check out Din Thomas' comments below:

Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards' loss to Sean Brady at UFC London

Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently shared his thoughts regarding ex-rival Leon Edwards' loss to Sean Brady at UFC London. The fourth-round submission loss for the Brit marks two consecutive defeats on the bounce.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' highlighted that a champion must continue to work on their weaknesses in order to hold on to the belt, comparing 'Rocky' to former middleweight champion Sean Strickland, who lost his title to Dricus du Plessis. On the Pound For Pound podcast, Usman had this to say:

"When you do become champion, by some form of magic or whatever, you start feeling yourself. But you still have holes in your game that needs to be corrected. If you don't take the time to really try to work on that and enhance that game, or atleast clean those up, you won't stay there for very very long. You saw it with Sean Strickland."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (7:13):

