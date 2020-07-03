MMA community pours out love and affection for Khabib Nurmagomedov's deceased father

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov suffered a huge loss tonight as his father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away at the age of 57.

Abdulmanap, who also trained a number of other combat sports athletes including the undefeated UFC lightweight champion passed away in a Moscow hospital due to COVID-19 complications. The unfortunate news was reported by Russian publication RT on Friday morning.

MMA community full of love and support for Khabib Nurmagomedov

The MMA community didn't take long to offer their condolences and well-wishes to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Many of those who offered their condolences have been involved with Khabib' father in the past and have fond memories of the man.

Given below are some of the early tributes to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A genius of combat sports and absolute inspiration to so many up and coming fighters. Sadly only entering his prime of coaching such a loss and tragedy. RIP and best wishes to his family during this difficult time 🙏🏽 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) July 3, 2020

RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

In my last fight in Russia the crowd started attacking the cage after I won,it was turning into a scary situation,my safety seemed in genuine danger.

Abdulmanap came into the cage & settled things very quickly.

He seemed like a great man. — Peter Queally (@peterqueally) July 3, 2020

Sincerest condolences to @TeamKhabib.

RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) July 3, 2020

Tributes rightfully pouring in for Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. I had many positive & respectful, all be it brief, encounters both in & out of the UFC with him. A lot of respect my way. Condolences to Khabib & all of the family. RIP. — Marc Goddard (@marcgoddard_uk) July 3, 2020

RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov 🙏 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 3, 2020

On behalf of President Kerrith Brown, Board of Directors & the entire IMMAF family, we send our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Nurmagomedov family.



Abdulmanap, 57; father of UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has passed away following complications with COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Qp5Iv2vwBw — IMMAF (@IMMAFed) July 3, 2020