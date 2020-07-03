MMA community pours out love and affection for Khabib Nurmagomedov's deceased father
- Khabib Nurmagomedov suffered a huge loss tonight as his father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away at the age of 57
- The unfortunate news was reported by Russian publication RT on Friday morning
Modified 04 Jul 2020, 00:02 IST
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov suffered a huge loss tonight as his father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away at the age of 57.
Abdulmanap, who also trained a number of other combat sports athletes including the undefeated UFC lightweight champion passed away in a Moscow hospital due to COVID-19 complications. The unfortunate news was reported by Russian publication RT on Friday morning.
MMA community full of love and support for Khabib Nurmagomedov
The MMA community didn't take long to offer their condolences and well-wishes to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Many of those who offered their condolences have been involved with Khabib' father in the past and have fond memories of the man.
Given below are some of the early tributes to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.
