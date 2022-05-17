MMA community is too quick to dismiss him - Brendan Schaub doesn't think it's time for Lyoto Machida to retire after latest KO loss

Brendan Schaub believes the MMA community is too quick to dismiss the ability and career of Lyoto Machida.

The discussion comes after Machida's first-round knockout loss to Fabian Edwards at Bellator 281. It was the Brazilian's first KO defeat since 2017. More notably, 'The Dragon' now finds himself on a four-fight losing streak and a couple of weeks from his 44th birthday.

Schaub, however, believes that MMA fans are writing off the legendary fighter too early. During the latest episode of The Schaub Show, the former UFC heavyweight revealed that he spoke to Machida following last Friday's event.

Schaub said that the Brazilian told him he still plans to be fighting for the next 10 years. Machida last appeared in the UFC in 2018 and is a former light heavyweight champion.

Dismissing those who have called for Machida's retirement, Schaub said:

"I don't know if it's time. I don't know if it's time you know. Maybe he's not at the front of the queue anymore. Maybe he's just outside that. You're not the top of the summit anymore... I think it's weird to say he's done and needs to hang them up. I don't see it yet. Now, if he fights another time and gets absolutely starched with a brutal KO, then maybe it's time for that discussion... the MMA community is too quick to dismiss him. Shoutout to Machida."

Lyoto Machida remains the No.6 ranked light heavyweight in Bellator. His current four-fight losing streak comes after he amassed a four-fight winning run.

The competition the Brazilian has faced has been elite, which Shaub also pointed out. Split decision losses to Gegard Mousasi and Phil Davis certainly don't necessarily represent a fighter who is close to the end.

Watch Brendan Schaub discuss Lyoto Machida's future here:

Brendan Schaub reveals details of his UFC retirement

As a former fighter-turned-comedian and podcaster, Brendan Schaub's insight into Machida's future likely comes from personal experience.

Schaub revealed his decision to retire from the UFC on Joe Rogan's podcast back in 2015. In a career that contained notable wins over Mirko Cro Cop and Gabriel Gonzaga, a run of fights that left him 2-4 in his last six outings led to Schaub deciding to hang up his gloves and explore other avenues.

"It's kind of a perfect storm. UFC wanted me to sign on for this deal with Reebok and now they have this Nevada random testing, I was just going to ride it out. But with The Fighter and the Kid and how crazy it's become and the live shows, I'm even now going on tour... I gotta step away from the game and gotta step away from the UFC.... For me, Do I want one more fight? F**k yes, but It doesn't make sense. I can't see myself in a Reebok kit either."

Schaub has not stepped foot into the octagon since. The American has now had several stand-up tours and runs a successful podcast, as well as the YouTube series Food Truck Diaries.

Watch Brendan Schaub announce his retirement on the Joe Rogan Experience here:

