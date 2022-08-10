"A moment of silence for the GOAT" - MMA community reacts to Sam Alvey reportedly getting cut from the UFC roster

The MMA community has reacted to the news that Sam Alvey's eighth loss in nine fights was deemed enough by the UFC to choose against re-signing the veteran.

'Smile'n' Sam stepped into the octagon last weekend full of optimism as he hoped to put on a performance that warranted a new UFC contract. Unfortunately, that didn't come to fruition as Michał Oleksiejczuk finished the 36-year-old veteran in the very first round.

After the 'UFC Roster Watch' Twitter account revealed that Alvey had been removed from the roster, featherweight prospect Chase Hooper reacted to the news, humorously asking for a moment of silence for the "GOAT."

"Gonna need a moment of silence for the GOAT"

Despite his poor run of form in the octagon, fans have often joked that Alvey will eventually win the title. In response to the UFC vet's apparent release, one Twitter user sarcastically suggested that they were shocked that the promotion would release on a fighter on a "title run."

"Damn on the title run he was on? Makes no sense."

Shae Sumdaze @SSumdaze @UFCRosterWatch Can’t knock the guy for enjoying his lottery win. Sure as hell has a better career than Dillon Danis. @UFCRosterWatch Can’t knock the guy for enjoying his lottery win. Sure as hell has a better career than Dillon Danis.

DokkanLegend @DokkanLegend209 @UFCRosterWatch Everyone should deserve a 10th chance @UFCRosterWatch Everyone should deserve a 10th chance

Sam Alvey hopes to have a career in WWE or AEW after end of UFC career

All may not be lost for Sam Alvey and his fans, with the American noting that he'd be interested in becoming a WWE superstar down the line. The 36-year-old is a huge fan of pro-wrestling and revealed he would struggle to choose between WWE or AEW if they ever came knocking.

In a recent interview with KJ That Guy, Alvey confirmed that his priority was to try and earn himself a new UFC contract. With that now seemingly not a possibility, he could pursue the switch to becoming a wrestling superstar.

"I absolutely would [get into wrestling]. I mean in a heartbeat. Now I love the UFC and I hope to spend the rest of my career fighting because there’s few things I like more. But if I had the opportunity to perform on the wrestling stage, I would do it in a heartbeat."

The American added:

"I would like that [joining AEW]. The WWE, after The Attitude Era, they started locking down on people’s mic time and it seems so much more scripted now than it used to and I would love the free reign to get that mic and just try to make fans that way."

Catch the full interview here:

