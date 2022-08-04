"I love The Rock but Chris Jericho is way high on my list!" - Sam Alvey discusses his favourite pro wrestler and a potential run in the WWE

UFC veteran Sam Alvey has revealed his favorite WWE superstars and whether or not he'd consider a potential run for the sports entertainment organization.

Alvey, who has spent most of his career fighting at either middleweight or light heavyweight, made his UFC debut in 2014.

Despite being on a seven-fight skid, the 36-year-old remains in high spirits and is regarded as one of the most genuine fighters in the organization. It certainly says something about Alvey's character that despite his misfortune in the octagon, he is still signed with the UFC.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, Alvey revealed his favorite pro wrestlers and whether or not he's considering a move to WWE after his UFC career:

"I have not spoken to anybody yet [in the WWE]. Honestly, my full and entire attention is to stay in the UFC, I want to win something dominant and impressive... I love The Rock but Chris Jericho is way high on my list too. I've been watching the Monday Night Wars, I'm just rewatching some of Jericho's matches, I love Chris Jericho."

Sam Alvey will be hoping to turn his bad form around this weekend when he steps into the octagon against Michał Oleksiejczuk (16-5-0) at UFC on ESPN 40.

Catch Sam Alvey's full interview here:

Sam Alvey admits he'd choose AEW over WWE if he had the choice

The 36-year-old has made no attempt to hide what a massive fan he is of both MMA and pro wrestling. The American has competed in the UFC for almost 10 years. He recently admitted he'd have a hard time choosing between AEW and WWE if both organizations came calling.

In an interview with KJ That Guy, 'Smile'N' confirmed that he wants to stay in the UFC for the foreseeable future but is interested in a move to wrestling after he retires:

"I absolutely would [get into wrestling]. I mean in a heartbeat. Now I love the UFC and I hope to spend the rest of my career fighting because there’s few things I like more. But if I had the opportunity to perform on the wrestling stage, I would do it in a heartbeat."

The American added:

"I would like that [joining AEW]. The WWE, after The Attitude Era, they started locking down on people’s mic time and it seems so much more scripted now than it used to and I would love the free reign to get that mic and just try to make fans that way."

Catch Sam Alvey's interview here:

